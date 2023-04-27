Thieves attempt to steal charity box from church

A WOODEN box installed inside Sacred Heart Church in Omagh for people to make Trocaire donations has been targeted by thieves.

The large box was installed in the chapel several years ago to receive donations, including the weekly parish envelopes during the Covid-19 pandemic when church services went online.

But, in recent weeks, thieves have entered the church and attempted to break into the box on a number of occasions.

Advertisement

The most recent attempted theft took place on Tuesday evening of last week (April 18).

Fr Eugene Hasson, Parish Priest of Drumragh, said a small number of donations had been taken.

“On the second attempted robbery this past Tuesday evening, they failed to steal anything because their effort was foiled,” Fr Hasson stated in a message in the parish bulletin at the weekend.

“The locks had been strengthened, but as you know no security measures are fool-proof. We will continue to leave the large box on public display for a short period of time.”

Fr Hasson urged people to bring their Trocaire contributions to the church as soon as possible. He thanked people for their financial support of the parish and urged parishioners to consider the use of online standing orders.

“I would again urge you to consider supporting the parish through standing order mandates – a more secure way.

“Standing order mandates are totally within your control and can be adapted to your own personal situation,” he added.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that it was reported to them that, at around 5.30pm on April 18, a man and a woman were stopped as they tried to break into the large collection box inside the building.

They made off in the direction of Brook Street when approached. The man is described as in his late teens and wearing a navy and black check jacket, while the woman was also described as being in her late teens, with a lip piercing. She was wearing a grey hoodie and both had their hoods up.

Police are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the above time to get in touch by calling 101, quote reference 1583 of 18/04/23.