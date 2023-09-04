Third arrest made as police probe Castlederg stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday have made a third arrest.

The 28-year-old victim sustained stab wounds to his neck, arm, chest and cheek during the altercation which took place in the Main Street around 1.30am.

Chief Inspector Wilson said, “A 28-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Monday), in the Castlederg area on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody at this time.”

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation.

A further arrest was made on Saturday evening and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder remains in custody.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place, or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 127 02/09/23. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”