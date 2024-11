A MAN (70s), who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision that claimed the lives of two others in Donegal on Friday night, has sadly passed away.

The man sustained serious injuries when the car he was travelling in collided with a Ford Focus at Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm on Friday night.

The occupants of the Ford Focus, Castlederg men Ryan Glenn (25) and Gordy Galbraith (30s) were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement

The man was one of three other people who were involved in the crash.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment but passed away as a result of his injuries this morning.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.