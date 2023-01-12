Thought it was ‘funny’ to steal mobility scooter

A YOUNG man who stole a mobility scooter and dragged it behind his vehicle said he thought it was a ‘funny’ thing to do at the time.

However, Cathaoir Hughes, 23, of Blackbog Road, Greencastle, yesterday (Wednesday) told a court that he aftewards realised his actions were ‘foolish’.

The incident took place on the afternoon of October 24, 2021 when Hughes removed the mobility scooter from outside a shop in Ballygawley while the owner was inside.

The scooter was tied to his vehicle and Hughes drove off, dragging it behind. He then got out and kicked it.

Footage of Hughes using a strap to tie the scooter to his jeep while its owner was in the shop was recorded by a witness from a nearby vehicle.

The recording, as well as subsequent footage of Hughes and others in the jeep laughing while he drove along the Whitebridge Road from Ballygawley (pictured), went viral on social media.

The court was told that members of the public identified the defendant and reported him to the authorities.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court, Hughes agreed to carry out 180 community service work for the theft and criminal damage of the mobility scooter.

He was further fined £300 and had eight penalty points endorsed on his licence for driving without due care and attention, and using a mobile phone.

He was originally charged with dangerous driving but this was reduced to the careless driving offence

The court was told that the scooter was purchased for £570.

The day after he took the scooter, Hughes apologised to his victim over the phone and his father brought £1,000 to the victim by way of compensation.

Defence barrister, Fintan McAleer said it was a “very foolish” thing to do and that Hughes had taken immediate steps to make sure the man was not immobilised.

He pointed out that the defendant was out the money, and not his father.

Mr McAleer added, “As a result of the video going viral he did not leave the house for a number of weeks as he did not want to talk about it. He talks of the shame he brought on himself and his family.”

‘Yahooish’

District Judge, Sean O’Hare asked Hughes, “What was funny about it?”

He replied, “Nothing. It was just who I was with, I thought it was funny. It was a foolish thing to do”.

Mr McAleer also stated that the pre-sentence report indicated there was a low likelihood of re-offending and Hughes had a previous clear record, save for a caution.

Judge O’Hare said it “beggared belief that anyone would think it was a good thing to do in the first place.”

Addressing the defendant, the judge added, “Mr Hughes, this was an incomprehensible thing for you to have done, picking on somebody who was vulnerable; somebody who wasn’t able to defend themselves and relied on a scooter for mobility.

“He has a right to go about his business without being interfered with by you and your ‘yahooish’ mates. Yet you decided to do what you did to get a laugh from your friends. Later, you realised there is nothing funny about that.

“You probably realised soon after, bearing in mind the public disapproval there has been and the effect it has had on you and your family, and your family’s name and your standing in the community.”

Judge O’Hare also said the case merited custody had the defendant not made full restitution to the complainant.

He added, “I take into account that you took immediate action to redress the complainant. Community Service will allow everyone to benefit from the free work you are going to carry out for the good of everyone in the community.”