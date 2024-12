MEMBERS of the Trillick team managed to county glory by the late Jody Gormley flanked him on their home pitch for one final time as he was led to rest back in his home village today.

Several thousand people paid a poignant tribute to the 53 year-old renowned coach and manager, whose funeral took place in Belfast on Thursday morning. The cortege then made its way back to Tyrone, where people lined the route to honour the Trillick St Macartan’s player and manager.

On arriving back in Trillick, a lone piper led the cortege onto Donnelly Park, the home ground of the famous Reds. There, the players and management team formed a huddle around Mr Gormley’s remains, watched by his family and hundreds of people.

Advertisement

There was silence as the players and local community reflected on the legacy of Mr Gormley, who had graced the same pitch on so many occasions as both a player, coach and manager.

Earlier, hundreds of people from local clubs lined on the roadside as the cortege bearing Mr Gormley’s remains passed through West Tyrone.

At Ballygawley roundabout, many of the Errigal Ciaran team who had defeated Trillick managed by Jody Gormley in the County Final just a few short weeks ago, stood in silence as the cortege passed through.

They included Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning captain from 2003, Peter Canavan, the Errigal Ciaran manager, Enda McGinley and former Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte.

Other local clubs including Beragh, Drumragh, Omagh, Killyclogher, Fintona, Dromore and Drumquin paid their respects.

But the most emotional scenes were in his home town of Trillick, where young and old stood in solidarity with the gamily on the Main Street, as the cortege passed through on the last leg of the journey home..

As darkness fell, Mr Gormley, was laid to rest in the churchyard adjoining the local Church of St Macartan.