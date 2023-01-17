Thousands of potholes posing risk to Tyrone drivers

IT’S a common complaint at this time of year, and the latest figures show that potholes are still causing widespread damage for Tyrone drivers.

This was borne out by a recent warning from the police to motorists in the Dromore area, after a pothole caused extensive damage to a vehicle on the Drumlish Road that resulted in a flat tyre and destroyed alloys.

Government statistics recorded that, of the 80,395 surface defects recorded on North’s roads in 2022, a staggering 64,930 were related to potholes.

Potholes are a frustrating and dangerous problem. With more bad weather to come this winter, motorists run an increased risk of accidents and damage to vehicles if local roads are not properly maintained.

Last year, 3,020 potholes were recorded by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council while 5,728 were recorded by Mid Ulster Council.

While these figures are actually less than what was recorded by both councils in 2021, thousands of potholes on our roads have the potential to cause significant damage to vehicles. The huge number of surface defects on the North’s roads has largely been attributed to a lack of adequate funding. Even when potholes are repaired, cheaper insufficient methods and materials are reportedly being used to cut costs, resulting in the repairs lasting only one or two years at most and in some cases only a matter of months.

As government bodies face increased pressure on spending due to the cost-of-living crisis, potholes could move even further down the priority list in the coming months.

“Unfortunately, potholes on Northern Ireland roads are an ongoing problem and the lack of urgency around repairing them can be frustrating for many drivers,” says Ian Wilson, managing director of CompareNI, which compiled the most recent statistics on road defects.

“Not only are these potholes a nuisance, they can increase the risk of accidents and serious damage to vehicles.

“With worsening weather in the coming months and the likelihood that government spending on road maintenance will decrease due to the strain of the cost-of-living crisis, we could see a significant increase in pothole affected areas.

“This will make our roads more dangerous for all road users. We would encourage the government and local councils to recognise and address the pothole problem here in Northern Ireland.

“Pothole related damage is becoming more serious and more costly, meaning drivers are losing their no claims bonus to claim for repairs – which can increase insurance premiums for years to come.”

Drivers who experience damage from potholes can also contact the Department for Infrastructure and appeal for compensation if they have evidence the damage caused is related to a pothole.