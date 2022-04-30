Thousands raised to bring Mav home following accident

THOUSANDS of pounds have already been donated in aid of an Omagh man who suffered a “devastating” accident whilst on holiday in Spain.

Martin ‘Mav’ McCullagh was in Santa Ponsa this week when he fell down a flight of stairs and sustained a string of serious injuries. As well as suffering several bleeds to the brain, he also shattered a vertebrae.

In this wake of this incident, Mr McCullagh’s family has instigated a fundraising exercise in order to bring him home. It is anticipated that up to £20,000 could be required. However, within just a matter of hours after creating a page on gofundme.com almost £7,500 has already been raised via 182 donations.

Advertisement

“On (Wednesday) my uncle Martin ‘Mav’ McCullagh had a devastating accident in Santa Ponsa,” niece, Allison Woodhead explained. “He fell down 10 steps and has sustained two bleeds to the brain, a shattered vertebrae and multiple fractures. He is now in intensive care in a hospital in Santa Ponsa and is awaiting a brace for his back.

“We are now in the unfortunate position of needing financial support to get him home. We are hoping to raise £20,000 to arrange an air ambulance to take him from Spain to Belfast, cover the cost of his specially made back brace and help to pay for flights out to Spain and accommodation for family members.

“We would greatly appreciate any sort of donations you can make, no matter how small. It would mean the world to Mav and us. Let’s help to get Mav home!”

To contribute to the fundraiser, search for ‘Donate to help Mav’s road to recovery’ on gofundme.com