Thousands say ‘enough is enough’ ahead of A5 campaign launch

A NEW Tyrone GAA campaign aimed at highlighting the urgent need for the construction of the A5 dual-carriageway will be launched at a special event tonight.

‘Enough is Enough’ will take place at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey and among those in attendance will be family members of some of those killed on the notorious stretch of road in recent years.

One of the key-note speakers will be former Tyrone GAA star, Kevin Hughes, who lost two members of his family in separate road traffic collisions.

Speaking ahead of the event, the chairman of the A5 Enough is Enough group, Niall McKenna from Killyclogher, said the plan is to amplify the positive calls for a new road.

“It’s time that the authorities in charge got on with it,” he said.

“We have been contacted by a large number of family members who have lost someone to a death on the A5. They are very supportive of what we are trying to achieve and they are planning to attend our launch on Monday evening.

“Some of them said that they’d lost hope in the process to develop a new road, but that our campaign has rekindled their hope that something positive will come from their own devastation.”

A special petition aiming to generate support for the campaign has also been received signatures.

To date almost 3,000 people have signed the online calls for the new road to be construction without delay.

Eight people were killed on the A5 since Christmas 2021, and the new campaign was formed in the aftermath of the death of John Rafferty, a talented young GAA player from Killyclogher.

The launch of the campaign takes place tonight (Monday) at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey. It will be compered by Eileen Dunne, former RTE newscaster, and begins at 7.30pm.