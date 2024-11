AN Omagh man has narrowly avoided jail after threatening to ‘break’ a police officer’s face during a public disturbance.

Terrence McDonagh (24), of Centenary Park, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday for disorderly behaviour relating to incidents on May 26.

Police were attending an incident on John Street when McDonagh intervened, becoming aggressive and shouting. Despite warnings from an officer, McDonagh made threats and got in their personal space, saying, “I’m going to break your face.”

Advertisement

aggression

Later that evening, McDonagh was seen raising his fist to members of the public. When officers intervened, he turned his aggression toward them, continuing to shout, swear, and act threateningly.

A defence barrister told the court that McDonagh, a father of two, later apologised to police when they visited his home.

District Judge Ted Magill accepted McDonagh’s guilty plea and imposed a one-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.