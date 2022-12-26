Three adults killed in road crash outside Cookstown

THREE adults have reportedly been killed in a collision involving two cars this afternoon (Monday) on a road between Cookstown and Dungannon.

According to reports, a woman and four children were also injured in the accident, which happened shortly before 3.30pm.

It is understood that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Two of the adults who died were travelling in one of the vehicles with four children.

The third adult who died was in the second vehicle.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it ‘deployed two rapid response teams and several emergency crews after receiving a 999 call at 3.29pm’.

In a statement, the NIAS said that after assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A woman was also taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital. It is understood she suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A large section of the Dungannon Road has been closed and the PSNI said it is likely to remain closed for some time.