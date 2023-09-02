Three people injured in Ballygawley collision

THREE people required hospital treatment following a three vehicle road traffic collision in Ballygawley on Saturday.

Police received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road, Ballygawley shortly after 11.50am.

Sergeant Walker said, “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Medical treatment was provided and non-life-threatening injuries were reported. Three people required hospital treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or dash-cam footage of what happened can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 713 of 02/09/23.”