Strabane woman Tina Gallen is set to undertake a formidable challenge this week as she attempts to climb Mount Errigal, one of Ireland’s highest peaks.

This climb, weather permitting, will not just be a personal achievement but also a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Gerard Casey – as well as a fundraiser for the North West Cancer Centre (NWCC) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

The challenge also marks the first anniversary of the completion of Tina’s radiotherapy. On July 7 last year, she celebrated a significant milestone by ringing the bell at the NWCC, marking the end of her cancer treatment.

Tina’s journey has been marked by extraordinary resilience and determination. In January of last year, she was diagnosed with tongue and neck lymph node cancer. The aggressive nature of the disease necessitated a rigorous treatment regimen, beginning with chemotherapy and followed by combined chemo-radiation therapy after doctors discovered the cancer had spread to her throat.

Tina told the Chronicle that the radiotherapy to the mouth and throat was particularly severe.

“Radiation to the mouth and throat is especially brutal, often necessitating the insertion of a food tube, by-passing both these areas, whilst ensuring that I received adequate hydration and nutrition,” said Tina.

“Due to severe side effects, I was unable to complete the conjunctive chemotherapy, but after a gruelling few months finally got to ‘ring the bell’ signifying the end of Radiotherapy on July 7.

“As it is a significant milestone in the cancer journey for any patient, I was joined that day by my husband John and my brother and sister Gerard and Bernardine.”

TRAGEDY

Exhausted by the journey, interventions and treatment to date, Tina was in an extremely weakened state and hoped for an uneventful recovery. This, however, was not to be the case.

On August 10 of last year, Tina was contacted by the PSNI who imparted extremely bad news to her.

Her beloved brother Gerard had been found lying in the street, having had a fatal heart attack while out walking their dog, 30 feet from his home.

Earlier, during the course of her diagnosis and treatment, Tina had been singing the praises of the NWCC staff and her brother Gerard had proposed the idea of doing some fund-raising for the centre after Tina had recovered.

Consequently, the ‘Gerard Casey Memorial Fundraiser for the NWCC’ was started. To date, there has been a number of raffles and an appearance at an agricultural show in Donegal.

This will be followed by Tina’s ‘Climb for Cancer Care’ or as she refers to it – ‘Tina’s attempt to Teeter to the Top’ a sponsored climb of Errigal scheduled for Saturday.

This will be a real test for Tina as she has suffered major muscle loss in her feet and has Neuropathy damage to her legs and feet, plus some breathing difficulties on exertion.

Following forthcoming work over the summer where sponsorship from local businesses will be sought, Tina also has plans for a Halloween Display and a Monster Christmas Draw.

Tina and her husband John extend their heartfelt gratitude to their family, friends, and the local community for their unwavering support. They are optimistic that the broader community will join them in their fundraising endeavours, ensuring a substantial donation to the NWCC.