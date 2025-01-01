Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

BUTLER, December 31st, 2024 GEORGE HOWARD Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 12 McClay Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elsie. A devoted father of Elaine, Roland and the late Nigel. A much-loved grandfather of Natalie and dear brother of Florence and Bill. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 1-4pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of George will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday at 2:30pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to St. Columba’s Parish Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.”

Campbell (Clonoe), 29th December 2024, Catherine (nee Willis) RIP. Beloved wife of Sean, loving mother of Aidan (Danielle), Cora (Irwin), Sinead (Shane) and Seamus. Devoted grandmother of Charley, Caiden, Darcy, Joey, Tessa, Cassie, Louie and James. Daughter of the late Martin and Susan Willis RIP. Sister of Martin, Rosemary and the late Anne RIP. Catherine will be reposing at her home 137 Lisaclare Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5QJ. Removal Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by the extended Campbell and Willis family circle and friends. Our Lady Pray for her. Wake time 11am to 9pm Tuesday and Wednesday. All welcome morning of funeral.

The death has taken place December 30th 2024 at his home of Francis Kelly, 32 Evish Road, Strabane. Much loved brother of Alice, Joe, Elizabeth and the late Maureen, Magdalene and Edward. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Tuesday (December 31st) from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Wednesday (January 1st) at 6p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 2nd) at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

The death has occurred of Rita Bann (née McGuigan), Omagh, 29th December 2024, Rita. RIP. Loving mother of Órlagh (Ronan), Bébhinn (John), Keelin (Darren), sister of John, Marian, Nuala and the late Ray and George RIP. Dear grandmother of Eoin, Cormac, Tiernan, Manus, Caitlin, and Niamh. All welcome at Rita’s late residence, 31 Johnston Park, Omagh BT781JJ on Monday 30th December from 4pm to 10pm and on Tuesday 31st December from 2pm to 8pm. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 1st January with 10am requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Omagh followed by private cremation. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren, sons-in-law, and extended family. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to Age UK care of any family member or to Sean O’Kane & Sons, 280 Dooish Road, Drumquin, BT784RA.

BROWNE, December 29th, 2024, FREDERICK JAMES (FREDDIE), peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 16 Blacksessiagh Road, Omagh. Dear husband of Gladys and a devoted father of Wallace, a much loved brother of Willie and the late Isobel, May, and George. House strictly private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Freddie will be held in Fintona Presbyterian Church (kindly granted) on Thursday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Fintona Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The South West Acute Hospital and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

McKeown (née Adams and formerly Speers) December 27, 2024 (suddenly) at home, 53 Milburn Close, Cookstown, Eileen, beloved wife of the late Samuel, much loved mum of Trevor and Jayne, dear mother-in-law of Gillian and Alan and treasured granny of Victoria, Rebecca, Adam, Leah, Anna, Alex and Emma. Everyone welcome at her daughter Jayne’s home, 32 Shore Road, Ballyronan, BT45 6JQ. Funeral service in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, 1 January at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s U.K. Northern Ireland c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Will be forever loved and remembered by all her family and friends. “with Christ, which is far better.” Philippians 1:23