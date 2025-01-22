Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

FOWLER – 21st January 2025, (peacefully at home), John Samuel (Jackie), dearly beloved husband of Hilary, Espey Park, Killyman, Dungannon. Loving father of Jonathan and Alan, father-in-law of Gillian and Rachel, much loved grandfather of Hannah, Amy and Jack, also A dear brother of Jean, Maureen and the late Willie, Lottie, Daisy, Isobel and Eleanor. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving in St. Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman on Thursday 23rd at 2.00 p.m. A private family interment will precede the Service. No flowers please. Donations payable to Cancer Research UK, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, BT70 1EL. Lovingly Remembered. ‘God saw him getting weary and cure was not to be, He put His arms around him and whispered, “come to me”’.

Wilkinson – January 20th 2025 (peacefully at his home, after a short illness), Gordon Mervyn, dearly loved Husband of Mildred, 142 Drum Road, Cookstown, much loved Father of Ivor and Sharon, a dear Father-in-Law of Denise and Rodger, devoted Grandfather of Kate and dearest Brother of the late Derek and Dorothy. All welcome to call at the Family home. Funeral will take place from his home on Thursday, January 23rd at 12:30pm, to Sandholes Presbyterian Church for service at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery at 2:15pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, can be made online or cheques payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you Home”

Skeffington, née Hand, Brigid (8 Glebe Park, Mullaghconnor, Dungannon) January 20th 2025. Peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother of Sean, Linda (Enda), Orla (Ronan), and baby Martin R.I.P., precious grandmother of Anna, Ben and Emma and loving sister of Ned, Helen, Josie, Pat, Peter and the late Paddy R.I.P. Brigid’s remains are reposing in her home until removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House private after 10pm on Monday and Tuesday night and on the morning of the funeral please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving, husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

BREEN, January 19th, 2025 HAROLD FREDERICK EDGAR Peacefully at Springlawn Nursing Home and late of Pinewood Close, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Lila, devoted father of Muriel (Barry), Linda (Garry) and Carol (late Frank), much loved granda of Paul, Gillian, Clare, Neil, Nigel, Matthew and the late Richard. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harold will be held in Clanabogan Parish Church on Thursday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Clanabogan Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

PORTER, January 19th, 2025 ISOBEL Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 23 Gortnacreagh Road, Mountjoy. Daughter of the late Ethel and Hilly, beloved sister of James (Carol) and the late William and John, much loved aunt of John and Kathryn. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Isobel will be held in Drumlegagh Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 1:00pm followed by a private family committal in Mountjoy Presbyterian Church graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson N.I made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Keenan – Beragh. Jim R.I.P, died on Sunday 19th January 2025, peacefully at home. Late of 51 Cooley Road Beragh BT790SP. Pre-deceased by his devoted wife Nora R.I.P. Jim’s remains will repose at his home Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st January from 2pm – 10 pm. Funeral from his home on Wednesday leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Beragh followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by, sorrowing nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.