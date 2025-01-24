Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

CHENEY – 23rd January 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Ferney, Tummery Road, Trillick, Co Tyrone. George, dearly loved husband of Maureen, devoted father of Alan (Lana) and Caroline (Dean) beloved brother of Letty and the late Lizzie, Mary, Ina and Eva. House private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Friday between 5.00pm -7.00pm. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 12.30pm for Funeral Service in Irvinestown Methodist Church at 1.00pm followed by burial in the Clock Tower Cemetery, Castle Street, Irvinestown. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irvinestown Methodist Church, cheques should be made payable to Irvinestown Methodist Church and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by his family “At Rest”.

The death has occurred of Eileen White (née O’Neill) (Dungannon). White, Eileen Bridget. 22nd January 2025, sadly passed away at Sanville Nursing Home, Coalisland with her sons by her side. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Sanville who looked after Eileen with great care and attention. Loving wife of the late Frank R.I.P. will be deeply missed and loved by her sons David and Steven, daughters-in-law Jill and Alison, grandchildren Danny, Darcy, Jacob and Lucy, sisters and brothers. Funeral from her home, 5 The Willows BT70 1QH, on Saturday 25th January 2025 to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterward in Carland Road Cemetery. Wake from 12 noon to 10pm on Friday 24th January. House private on the morning of funeral please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Donnelly (Coalisland), January 22, 2025 Kevin R.I.P. 22 Columbas Villas. Husband of the late Anne (nee Statham) R.I.P. Loving father of Darren (Teresa), Ashlyn (Conor), Keith (Patricia) and Catriona, dear grandfather of Dean, Kyle, Lesley-Anne, Kayla, Dion, Cody, Ellie, great grandfather of Blake and Bryson. Brother of Maureen O’Hagan and the late Michael and Oliver R.I.P. Son of the late Anthony and May Donnelly R.I.P. Kevin will be reposing at his daughter Ashlyn’s home, 22 Dixon Court, Coalisland, BT71 4LW. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by the extended Donnelly and Statham family circle and friends. Kevin’s wake will commence Thursday from 4pm until 10pm and Friday 11am to 10pm.

Orr (nee Loughran) (21 Drumcree, Cookstown, BT80 8JB), Nora, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, January 22nd 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Gerry. Devoted mother of Sharon (Friel), Michael, Siobhan (Nixon) and Noreen (Mc Hugh) also mother in-law of Denver, Karen, Martin and Damian. Precious grandmother of Shannon, Marc, Megan, Rory, Kealan, Eoghan, Dara, Aimee and Ellie. Cherished sister of Oliver, Eamonn, Simon, Sheila (McNickle) also the late Gerard, Mary Brigid (McAleer), Eileen (McGinley), Petsy and Christopher (R.I.P). May the Devine Mercy intercede for her. Nora’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake today Wednesday (January 22nd) from 8:00pm – 11:00pm and on Thursday (January 23rd) from 10:30am – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Friday (January 24th) at 11:25am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in St. Luárán’s cemetery, Cookstown. Nora’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons in-law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.