Toddler died after a blow to the head from a ‘blunt object’

A POST-mortem examination concluded that the death of a toddler in Dungannon at the weekend was caused by a blow to the head from a blunt object, a court has heard.

Tavia Da Costa, who was only 23-months-old, died on Sunday at an address in Windmill Court, Dungannon. Detectives investigating the sudden death subsequently launched a murder investigation.

At Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday, a man and two women, who all live at the same address in Willow Court, were charged in connection with her death and remanded in custody.

The toddler’s mother, 21-year-old Suzi Da Costa, is charged with manslaughter, causing the death of a child and child cruelty between August 1 to October 13 this year.

Her partner, Januaria Ximenes (29) is charged with murder and being cruel to a child between the dates of August 1 to October 13 this year.

The court heard that he is not Tavia’s father and has been in a relationship with Suzi Da Costa since June.

Meanwhile, Tavia’s aunt, Suzana Da Costa (24) is accused of causing the death of a child and child cruelty between the dates of August 1 to October 13 of this year.

All three were connected to these charges when they appeared in court via videlink from Musgrave police station.

The trio, all natives of East Timor, have lived together in Dungannon since August. They applied for bail, but it was opposed by police.

The court heard that the PSNI received indication of the child’s death on Sunday, after they were called to a home on Willow Court by the Ambulance Service.

‘Unwell’

During an interview, a relative of the child told police that they received a call on the morning of October 13 from Suzi Da Costa saying that Tavia was ‘unwell’.

The relative suggested that Suzi take the child to the hospital. Suzi asked the relative to come to the house.

When the relative arrived, they found Tavia’s dead body under a blanket; she appeared to have been dead for some time.

The relative called another person to the home, who dialled 999, and the ambulance arrived at 9.20am. The PSNI arrested Suzi Da Costa, Suzana Da Costa and Januaria Ximenes.

Police say that Ximenes was spotted by an officer at a nightclub in Dungannon on Saturday. They believe he left the club at 2am and made his way home.

Officers were told by a neighbour that, at 2.30am, they heard two females screaming for ten minutes in Willow Court. Police believe that this could be consistent with the time of the blow that killed Tavia.

In the interview, Suzi Da Costa initially said that Januaria was a good man and that Tavia died via an injury sustained during a fall. However, in a later interview, she changed her initial statement and said that Januaria was aggressive and violent towards her and Tavia.

Her defence said that Suzi believes she is a victim of domestic abuse and coercive control.

In Januaria’s interview, he also stated that Tavia was injured in a fall and that they poured ‘hot water’ on the child’s injuries. He told police in an interview he arrived home at 5am and 6am and not when the screaming was said to have happened.

Suzana, Tavia’s aunt, said she had been to a party on Friday and hadn’t left her room since returning, staying inside for 21 hours. She claimed that she did not hear anything or see anything.

She told police she had not seen Tavia since the previous Tuesday (October 8).

Police said they believed all three lied during their interviews, the court heard.

A representative of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court that a post-mortem revealed that Tavia’s death was caused by a blow to the head from a blunt object.

other injuries

The post-mortem also revealed that Tavia had a number of other injuries, including bruises to her face and body and marks that indicated she had been shaken.

There was also a mark behind her ear consistent with scalding.

The post-mortem indicated that these injuries were not accidental, the court heard. It is believed these injuries date between October 9 and October 17.

‘Violent liar’

Police said that Ximenes had had an ‘extensive’ record that contained a number of violent assaults, including serious assaults on a previous partner and an assault on a 13-year-old child. An officer in court described him as a ‘violent liar’. PSNI also believed that he may interfere with witnesses.

There are also four outstanding warrants against him.

Police believed that there was a significant flight risk in the cases of Suzi and Suzana Da Costa.

They also cited recent violence against minorities in the North as a reason and that the PSNI believes there is a risk all three could be attacked.

All three were refused bail and remanded in custody.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan deemed Ximenes as posing a ‘significant’ risk of flight and could attempt to interfere with witnesses. He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday, November 17.

Meanwhile, Suzi Da Costa and her sister Suzana are due to appear via videolink before Dungannon Magistrates Court on November 13.