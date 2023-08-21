Toxic algae threatening fish stock on Lough Neagh

Concern is growing at the condition of Lough Neagh, with fears that current levels of pollution will end up ‘destroying’ one of the North’s most important natural resources.

In recent weeks the lough has become infested with algal blooms, with thick green sludge now highly noticeable in many areas. The substance, which harms human health and is deadly to dogs, forms when pollution from farm run-off and sewage meet hot temperatures and sunlight causing eutrophication.

The algae can also deplete oxygen in the water and cause fish kills.

Advertisement

Malachy Quinn, an SDLP councillor in the Mid-Ulster area, said the levels of pollution in the lough are the worst that locals have ever seen.

He also warned that that situation is threatening the livelihoods of local fishermen, and if action isn’t taken the lough could be damaged “for decades to come.”

“The lough is in the worst state I and other locals have ever seen,’” said Cllr Quinn. “This is incredibly concerning for those people whose livelihoods depend on the lough. It is one of the most important natural resources in the six counties.”

Indeed, Lough Neagh provides most of Northern Ireland’s drinking water. Its temperatures are also rising as a result of climate breakdown, according a new report from Lough Neagh Partnership.

“There has been a lot of passing the buck as to who is responsible for cleaning the lough up,” continued Cllr Quinn. “With no Executive or minister in charge, this is massively concerning.”

Local fisherman Mick Hagan, who is the secretary of the Ballinderry River Angling Club, said that he believes the lough is currently ‘dying’.

Mr Hagan said, “The pollution and algae growth is getting worse by the day. It doesn’t help that hundreds of thousands of tonnes of sewage is dumpded into lough each year.

Advertisement

“It will eventually destroy the fishing stocks and fishermen are feeling the pressure already… their livelihoods could be under real threat.”

Sinn Féin MLA ,Colm Gildernew said the toxic algae in Lough Neagh highlights the need for action on water quality.

“Sinn Féin hade asked the NIEA what actions will be taken to address the issues causing the more frequent occurrence of toxic algae,” he stated.

“These instances of toxic algae in Lough Neagh highlights the need for action on water quality and for rigorous water management to be prioritised going forward.”