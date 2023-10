The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane has urged everyone to pay attention to Traffic and Travel disruptions ahead of Strabane Halloween celebrations.

Strabane will be alive with spooky songs and ghostly going-ons this week as the town gets ready for all the Halloween celebrations.

As the town centre prepares to host the annual Strabane Halloween festival, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has reminded everyone that there will be a few minor traffic and travel disruptions that will take place on Tuesday, October 31.

Castle Street will be closed throughout the day on Tuesday, October 31 from 7am until 6pm.

The pedestrian foot bridge, paths around Melvin Road and Ballycolman Estate will be closed to the public from 6.45pm until 7.30pm to facilitate the firework display. There will be restricted access for residents only on Melvin Road and Ballycolman Estate from 6:30pm until 7:30pm.

The public are advised to utilise the Strabane Sigersons GAA car park or the town centre car parks. Drivers are reminded that normal on-street parking restrictions will be in place and are advised not to obstruct any resident or business, or access for emergency services. Accessible viewing will be available at Melvin Arena carpark.

Mayor Patricia Logue reminded everyone to pay attention to the traffic and travel disruptions and asked everyone to adhere to the advice of Council staff.

Mayor Logue said, “We are all really excited to see Halloween return to the city and district as we offer our impressive programme of events. With a festival of this size, there are some expected traffic and travel disruptions which I would urge everyone to familiarise themselves with before the event.

“There are only a few, and while they shouldn’t cause too much disruption, it’s always beneficial to plan ahead and have an idea on where you will park the car or get to the fireworks display. I hope everyone has a brilliant time celebrating Halloween in Strabane and you all have a safe and spooky night.”

Any residents with domestic pets who find that their animals may be sensitive to fireworks may wish to take measures to reduce the impact upon their animal for the display between 7pm and 7.20pm.