Tragic passing of Castlederg teacher Cormac MacLiochainn

CASTLEDERG man Cormac MacLiochainn, who was receiving specialised treatment for a brain tumor in Texas, has tragically passed away.

A huge fund-raising effort had rallied the entire community and well beyond, to send the beloved primary school teacher to America to access the potentially life-saving treatment. However this afternoon (Saturday), his family announced the devastating news that the 39-year-old has died peacefully.

Hundreds of tributes have poured into the Facebook page set up to help Mr MacLiochainn and his family.

Last summer he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. He married his fiancée Krystal a year earlier when he was teaching in Hong Kong.

A huge fund-raising effort was put in operation to help access treatment in Texas and cover all other costs. The money poured in.

Two months ago (in May), along with his brother Darragh, he began the arduous journey to Texas with the prayers and goodwill of all his friends and supporters.

Announcing the heart-breaking news this afternoon, a family statement read:

“Our brave brother, son, husband and friend Cormac has passed away very peacefully in Texas. His initial good progress just wasn’t to last. His body had battled so hard for the last 18 months and it took it’s toll. Cormac just wasn’t strong or stable enough in the end to fly home.

“The money donated to get him home will still be spent to do so, just not the way we had wanted. It will also be used for the hospital bills. We are eternally grateful for all your financial support so that Cormac had the chance to access the trial and other treatment options approved in America, in one of the best cancer hospitals in the world.

“He said he always wanted to ‘try everything’ and fight this as hard as he could.

“He didn’t lose the fight – as we’ve never seen a more courageous battle.

“We’re forever proud of how, at only 39 years of age, he faced such a life-changing diagnosis and got himself through the dark days so positively. He’s at peace now with daddy, looking after his nephew Leo.

“Our family have suffered a lot in recent years, but the love and support shown by friends, family, colleagues, his students, entire communities worldwide and people we’ve never met, has been unbelievable. We will never ever forget it. Thank you all so much. Xx”