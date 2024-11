A BANNER that said the word ‘traitors’ and is covered in red hand prints was hung outside the constituency office of First Minister Michelle O’Neill in Cookstown.

The banner was erected after the First Minister became the first major Sinn Féin figure to attend the Remembrance Sunday commemoration in Belfast yesterday.

Ms O’Neill faced criticism from some republicans due to her decision to attend the service. More than 100 families of Troubles victims from the republican community hit out at her decision.

In a statement to the BBC about the banner, Ms O’Neill said, “I’ve committed to being a first minister for all and I will live up to that at every turn.

“I understand some people – particularly republicans – have difficulties with me attending; they’re entitled to express their views; however, I have a role to play.”