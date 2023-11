TRIBUTES have been paid to Canon Patrick Marron, who sadly passed away last week.

The late priest, 91, who served the Fintona Parish for over 30 years, passed away at St Anne’s Nursing home in Ballybay on Wednesday.

Advertisement

‘Paddy’, as he was well known by, originated from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan and following his studies at St Macartan’s College he undertook his priesthood training at St Patrick’s College in Maynooth.

He was then ordained on June 23, 1957 at his native town by the late Bishop Eugene O’Callaghan in St Joseph’s Church.

Not long after he took on the role of teaching at the new St Michael’s College in Enniskillen where he served for 20 years.

In 1977, however, he was appointed as Catholic Curate in Lisnaskea and Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh before transferring to Corracrin in Donagh parish, Co Monaghan four years later.

Five years later, he was appointed Parish Priest of Aughnamullen East in Co Monaghan before making his final transfer.

Canon Marron then took his position in Fintona as the Parish of Donacavey priest in 1989 and ministered until 2008 when he stepped down. He continued to assist the ministry until 2020 when his health took a turn for the worst.

Speaking at Saturday’s special Requiem Mass, Bishop Larry Duffy, of the Clogher Diocese, paid tribute to the late renowned Canon.

Advertisement

“Today we thank God for the dedication and commitment of Canon Paddy Marron, who served for over 60 years,” he said.

“In each place Paddy went he tried to build up the Catholic community in the spirit of love, God and the church.

“Canon Paddy stood up for what he thought was right and never feared to speak his mind at diocesan and public meetings; few dared to challenge his view.”

Bishop Duffy spoke of his personal interactions with Canon Marron during their times of missionary work.

“Canon Morran was blessed with strong faith and a particular love for the poor, which I would have been involved in,” he continued.

“During my time in Kenya, more than once Father Paddy would have come to me and asked how he could have helped, and would often offer financial help to those who needed the necessities of life.

On a personal level, Bishop Duffy added, “Canon Paddy was most faithful to his family members and would give them as much time and attention as he could.

“I know today he would want me to thank the house-keepers, priests, friends, doctors, and above all the staff at St Anne’s nursing home at Ballybay who supported him during his illness.”