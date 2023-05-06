Tributes paid to beloved priest and renowned peacemaker

Tributes are being paid to a much-loved Tyrone priest who came to international prominence for his tireless work building bridges between the North’s divided communities during the Troubles and beyond.

Fr Kevin Mullan, who had most recently served as parish priest in Drumquin, died in the early hours of this morning. Described as “a great priest who did his best for everyone,” Fr Kevin – as he was affectionately known – will be remembered for his dedication to the communities he served.

Originally from Omagh and having been ordained to the priesthood in 1971, he served for over 50 years as a priest and was renowned for his cross-community and ecumenical work, particularly for his care and assistance to the community and surrounding localities at the time of the 1998 Omagh bomb.

Among his many other achievements, he was described as “ahead of his time” in 1984 when, during his time as Parish Priest in Limavady, he shook hands with local Presbyterian minister Reverend David Armstrong on Christmas Day, offering a message of goodwill throughout the community at the height of the Troubles.

Drumquin councillor Ann-Marie Donnelly described Fr Mullan’s death as a “massive loss to the community,” further stating, “He worked tirelessly to the end despite his ill-health.

“He will be remembered as a peace maker with a tremendous determination that we all work together.”

Seamus Gormley, a good friend of Fr Mullan’s and a parishioner from Drumquin, spoke of the wonderful work his friend and parish priest carried out in the community saying, “He came to light very much during the aftermath of the Omagh Bomb, he was there for everybody and worked tirelessly for the reconciliation of the community.

“Throughout his time in Drumquin, he was a fantastic priest with no religious barriers.

“Everybody was his friend and he went out of his way for everyone.”

Mr Gormley summed up the highly-respected man of faith, poignantly stating that, “I would like to think I was a close friend of Fr Mullan’s, but to be honest, everyone was.

“He worked for everybody else, and he worked hard, but he also had a fantastic sense of humour which was only one of many reasons why the parish and widespread community thought so highly of him.”

Details of Fr Mullan’s funeral have yet to be confirmed.