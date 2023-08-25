Tributes paid to former St Colman’s teacher

STRABANE was in mourning this week after it emerged that a beloved former St Colman’s teacher and captain of Strabane Golf Club had passed away.

Angus Callaghan, formerly of Laurel Drive in the town and also of Sion Mills, died peacefully at Silverdale Care Home in Castlederg on Tuesday morning.

Following news of his passing, tributes were paid for the former English teacher.

Coming from a family steeped in education, Mr Callaghan worked alongside his brothers Jim and Michael in the school.

Holy Cross Principal Ciaran Johnston, a former pupil of Mr Callaghan’s, had this to say, “Mr Angus Callaghan was a long-serving and valued member of staff in St Colman’s High School. I was fortunate to have been taught English by Angus when I was a student at St Colman’s, and I enjoyed his lessons. He was a dedicated teacher, who always wanted the best for his students. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and former colleagues.”

A keen golfer, Angus was a proud member of Strabane Golf Club, holding the positions of club captain in 2000, and, prior to that, assistant club secretary during his tenure.

A statement from the club read, “It is with great sadness today that we have learned of the passing of our former club captain and long-time assistant secretary Angus Callaghan. Angus was an integral part of our club and its progress for many years; a man with great club knowledge and who was always on hand to offer great advice.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to club members, Barry and Liam Callaghan, to Marie Angus’s wife and to the entire family circle on his passing.”

Mr Callaghan will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s of Melmount this morning (Thursday) at 10am.