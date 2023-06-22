Tributes paid to former West Tyrone MLA Claire McGill

MICHELLE O’Neill has joined other high-profile names in extending sympathies to the McGill family following the death of former Sinn Féin MLA, Claire McGill.

Claire was a teacher in the Plumbridge area for many years, before being elected to represent West Tyrone at Stormont in 2007 and remained an MLA until 2011.

She also served as a councillor on the legacy Strabane Council, representing the Glenelly DEA.

Michelle O’Neill, vice president of Sinn Féin, said that Claire was ‘a very passionate and determined public representative’.

“On behalf of the Sinn Fein leadership, I wish to offer our sincere sympathy, condolences and solidarity at this time to the family of Claire McGilll, and her many friends throughout across Ireland.

“Claire was, for many years, a school teacher in Plumbridge, before being elected to the Assembly representing the constituency of West Tyrone in 2007, and served until 2011.

“She also represented Sinn Féin for the Glenelly Electoral Area on Strabane District Council from 2001 to 2011,” she continued. “She worked diligently, and did not take no for an answer in getting delivery for her constituents on the ground and in the Assembly.

“Claire will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Also paying tribute to his late colleague was former West Tyrone MP, Pat Doherty, who said Claire was a ‘strong member’ of the West Tyrone Sinn Fein team.

“Claire was a lifelong Republican, who served the people of Glenelly and West Tyrone as a Councillor and MLA,” Mr Doherty said.

“Claire was a strong part of our team when we made the historic breakthrough to gain a third Assembly seat in the constituency.

“May Claire rest in peace.”

Claire McGill will be deeply and sadly missed by the Devlin and McGill families, and wider family circles.