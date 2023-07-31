Tributes paid to Herald GAA Columnist following his sudden death

TRIBUTES have been paid to Frank Rodgers, a highly-respected former Tyrone GAA official and long- serving Ulster Herald columnist, who died suddenly on Sunday.

Mr Rodgers (82), from Beragh, had penned his popular weekly column (which subsequently became Sideline View) for over fifty years for the paper and in more recent times had continued to contribute to the Herald’s GAA coverage with his monthly archive feature.

He was twice winner of Croke Park’s prestigious McNamee Communications Award (in 1979 and 2004), the latter accolade in recognition of the moving piece he wrote following the death of Tyrone player Cormac McAnallen.

Mr Rodgers, a retired school teacher, played an immense role down through the decades in promoting Gaelic Games in the County, a point stessed upon by Tyrone GAA in its tribute issued this morning (Mon).

“ Tyrone’s modern position as a GAA power is these days largely taken for granted. But for decades it was anything but that, and Frank was one of a group of radical, innovative and visionary people who changed the path of GAA history here from the mid-1970s onwards.

“A player for Tyrone at Minor, Junior and Senior levels before injury ended his playing career, Frank stepped in as Beragh Secretary in 1968 and held onto that vital role for the following quarter of a century. Alongside that he was heavily involved in the strategic reshaping and restructuring of Tyrone GAA in the 1970s, moving on to become one of Tyrone’s key administrators all through the 1980s and 1990s.

“A believer, again before his time, in the importance of PR, communication and marketing, Frank also pioneered this work at Club and County levels, but never, ever with himself as its focus.

“ Tyrone GAA’s deepest sympathy goes to Frank’s family, to his many friends and colleagues, and to the Gaels and wider community of Beragh.”

Paying tribute to the contribution Mr Rodgers made to the UlsterHerald for over 50 years, editor, Nigel McDonagh, said, “Frank was an extremely passionate and knowledgable GAA man who made such a valuable contribution to our sports pages for so many years. It was a privilage to have Frank write for us and we are very saddened to learn of his passing. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the Rodgers family.”

Local GAA club Beragh Red Knights also passed on its deepest condolences to the Rodgers family in a Facebook post, stating that all activities at its St Mary’s Park ground were postponed until after the funeral.

“A former player with the club, he served as Secretary from 1968-1992, managed the senior team to promotion to the senior ranks in 1972, coached at youth level for 30 years and at the time of his death remained a club trustee.”