Tributes paid to hugely respected former teacher at Omagh school

MANY tributes and kind words have been expressed following recent passing of Mary McCaughey of Derrymacanna, Trillick.

Mary passed away peacefully at Three Rivers Care home in Omagh where she enjoyed the company and friendship of the other residents during her time there.

Born in 1935, the late Mary was the oldest of a family of four of the late Patrick and Margaret McCaughey in the townland of Derrymacanna, Trillick, a family widely respected and held in high regard by all sectors of the community.

Advertisement

In her early days she attended Magheralough Primary School from where she graduated to the Loreto Convent Grammar School in Omagh, and it was here that she first showed her brilliant scholastic ability.

She later went to Queen’s University in Belfast graduating in 1958.

During her time here, she immersed herself in college life joining many of the college committees and enjoying many successes with the debating society, an interest she continued to have through the remainder of her life.

As such Mary was well prepared for her vocation as a teacher and over three decades, she selflessly imparted her knowledge and wisdom to countless pupils as an history and Latin teacher at her alma mater, joining the staff immediately after her graduation in 1958.

Her dedication to the school and pupils saw her rise to the position of Head of Department where she left a lasting impact on the lives of those she taught, and her influence will be forever remembered.

Mary particularly encouraged her pupils to undertake tasks and subjects in order to extend their wisdom and outlook for later life.

Sharing her own wisdom, she was an educator who embodied everything that was wonderful in life. On the other hand, her teaching colleagues and friends were always impressed at how immaculately she dressed and socially enjoyed a bit of craic in the staffroom with her witty comments.

Advertisement

Mary also lived life to the full and enjoyed many other more relaxing things and top of the list was travelling to many parts of the world. She was fluent in both the German and Russian languages and visiting these countries meant she enjoyed an amazing depth of experiences which enriched her many human qualities.

In later years, she often spoke of the many cultures she experienced, the people she met and the architecture she saw while on her travels, all adding to a rich and interesting story.

Mary also had a huge interest in football, being an avid follower of Manchester United, even to the extent of travelling to the UEFA Champions league final in 2008 which was played in Moscow.

She also travelled to the World Cup finals and enjoyed her trips to Toronto where she visited her sister Gretta regularly, always nurturing her mind and life. But she never forgot her neighbours and friends in Trillick and called with her cousin Patsy in Badoney armed with generosity and advice always with the aim of improving the lives of others.

Above all, Mary was a kind, sharing, humble and caring person rich in many human qualities that brought joy to all who the privilege of having known her.

She lived a life that bore all the marks of a deep Christian faith and will be sorely missed by all but leaves behind wonderful memories.

The esteem in which she and her family are held was reflected in the large and representative congregation present for her Requiem Mass in St Macartan’s Parish Church while many others tuned in online.

The celebrant was Rev Padraig MacKenna PP Kilskeery, and he was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE, Kilskeery while family members placed a number of items on the altar that represented Mary’s life, her interests and her teaching career.

Interment took place afterwards in the family plot in Magheralough cemetery, Fr MacKenna once again officiating.

Mary is survived by her brother Michael, her two sisters Theresa and Gretta and many other relatives and friends.