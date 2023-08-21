Tributes paid to late Tyrone Bishop

A RENOWNED cleric, who served as a priest in Fivemiletown before going on to become Bishop of Clogher, died suddenly while on holiday in France last week.

Liam MacDaid, who was well-known to parishioners across Tyrone and beyond, served as Bishop of Clogher from 2010 until his retirement in October, 2016 due to ill health.

As a young man, Bishop Liam McDaid was ordained in 1969 and went on to teach in St Macartan’s College, Monaghan, before serving as priest in Fivemiletown and later County Monaghan.

Paying tribute to his predecessor shortly after hearing the sad news, current Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, described Bishop McDaid as a “compassionate pastor who brought the love of Christ to all the people he ministered to”.

Further reflecting on the death of the Bundoran native, Bishop Duffy said, “Throughout his 54 years of priestly ministry, whether in an educational setting, in a parish or as Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Liam saw his mission as one of proclaiming Christ.

“His episcopal motto ‘Per Christum Dominum Nostrum’ – through Christ our Lord – captured well his faith in Jesus and the living out of that faith in word and action.

“His devoted service to the diocese will be long remembered for its genuine commitment to God’s people and his simplicity of approach.”

Also commenting on the passing of the highly respected bishop, was Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Among the many kind words he used, Bishop Martin said Bishop McDaid wise and insightful man, motivated by a warm concern for others.