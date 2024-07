TRIBUTES have been paid to Strabane man Michael Harron, who passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The retired schoolteacher’s life was turned upside down when his wife Attraca was murdered in late 2003. Her killer, Trevor Hamilton, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2006.

Mr Harron’s funeral will leave his home on Monday (July 29) at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane, at 10am. Internment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

He is survived by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and family circle.