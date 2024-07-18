Tributes paid to ‘true gael’ Mickey Cunningham

“MICKEY was truly one of a kind, a special person, a great friend, and a very proud Strabane man. He will be greatly missed by many.”

This tribute, by Strabane Sigersons, was just one of the many paid to Mickey Cunningham (pictured) this week, following his death.

Mr Cunningham tragically died in Bundoran on Sunday night during a holiday break with friends. He was 74 years old.

A stalwart community activist, a former chair of Sigersons and one of the founding members of Cairde, Mr Cunningham was this week described as one of the town’s “great characters.”

He held the position of Strabane Sigersons chairman on several occasions and was honorary vice president and trustee of the club at the time of his passing. A spokesperson for Sigersons said, “Everyone at Strabane Sigersons is devastated to hear the terrible news of the passing of Mickey Cunningham.”

THEY continued, “Words won’t do justice in this tribute, but if anyone deserves one, it’s Mickey Cunningham – a true legend of Strabane and Strabane Sigersons. It was men like Mickey Cunningham who kept the GAA alive in Strabane in tough days. We are indebted to men like Mickey who promoted Gaelic games in this part of the world, he along with others built the foundations for what we enjoy today.”

They added, “You are a lucky person if you can say you knew Mickey Cunningham because that will have meant you heard one of his stories and in the days and weeks to come many of them stories will be told over and over again. Mickey was truly one of a kind, a special person, a great friend, and a very proud Strabane man. He will be greatly missed by many.”

As well as being one of the founders of Cairde, the Strabane IRA Republican ex-Prisoner Group, Mr Cunningham also helped establish the Strabane Prisoners Dependent fund (PDF).

In a statement this week a spokesperson for Caride said, “Words escape us today at the heart-breaking news of the sudden death of Mickey Cunningham. Mickey was a friend to many and to those who knew him well and shared his company, a great friend to have, always loyal and always there when needed.

“Mickey worked unselfishly for our community all his life and our town is the greater for it.”

Mr Cunningham also played a key role in the community sector over many decades.

“Mickey played a leading role in forming our community group back in 1998,” a spokesperson for Lisnafin/Ardnalee/Trust Community Association stated. “He was instrumental in obtaining funding to build both Lisnafin Community Centre and Ballycolman Community Centre…

“During community meetings we were always guaranteed a laugh with some of Mickey’s stories or his quick witted comments.

“Mickey was a kind hearted and very thoughtful person who would go out of his way to help anyone, day or night. Mickey’s passing will be felt by many in Strabane and throughout Ireland, as Mickey used to say if someone didn’t know him, they mustn’t be from Ireland.”

Also paying tribute was close friend, Cllr Raymond Barr. He said, “The town will be stunned at the devastating news of the passing of Mickey Cunningham.

“We hear the words ‘character’ and ‘legend’ used loosely on occasions but this description can be applied to Mickey without fear of contradiction. A man who took an interest in his town from day one and who was always there with a sympathetic ear or words of advice and encouragement.

“From his days managing Eastwood’s to his community work in the town, Mickey helped so many, including myself in recent years and for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Requiem Mass for Mickey Cunningham will take place tomorrow (Friday) at St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.