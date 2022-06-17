Tributes paid to Tyrone hurler after tragic death

By Alan Rodgers

Photo by Michael Cullen

TRIBUTES are being paid to the Tyrone senior hurler, Damian Casey, who died tragically on Friday.

Mr Casey, who was a member of the Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club was regarded as one of the greatest players that the Red Hand county has ever produced in the sport.

His death, which is understood to have taken place in Spain, comes just four weeks after he starred for the county in their recent Nickey Rackard Cup success at Croke Park.

The Tyrone Co Chairman, Michael Kerr, described the news of his death as being ‘beyond belief.’ Tyrone GAA described, Mr Casey, who averaged 10 points per game during an illustrious career with the county, as a ‘supreme hurler just now at the peak of his powers.’

“Someone who brought honour, delight and simple straightforward gladness to our whole county and far beyond is gone and it’s so hard to take in,” Mr Kerr said.

“There are very difficult days ahead for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine, for Damian’s wider family circle and many friends and associates, for his teammates and for the Gaels of Dungannon and Tyrone.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to them and our focus must now be on providing the support and comfort that will be so badly needed.”

Tyrone GAA said Mr Casey was a ‘special gift to Tyrone and to hurling.

“We were richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing,” they added.