Tributes paid to young Clonoe Cystic Fibrosis sufferer

A PRIEST who was supposed to marry a young Tyrone couple in June 2024 instead found himself presiding over the 25-year-old husband-to-be’s funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of tributes and messages of condolence have poured out since the passing of Cahir O’Hagan last Wednesday.

The requiem mass of Cahir, who battled cystic fibrosis (CF) for his whole life, was held in St Patrick’s Church in his native Clonoe over the weekend.

Following a solemn ceremony, Cahir’s coffin was taken to the adjoining cemetery for burial.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald after Cahir’s funeral, his older brother Paul said, “Cahir lived his life to the fullest in between his sickness and achieved so much in his short life.

“He touched the lives of so many people and his death will be felt by so many people, near and far.”

Commenting online about Cahir’s untimely passing, Castlederg man and one of Ireland’s leading CF fundraisers, Liam McHugh said, “So very sad to hear of the death of Cahir O’Hagan. Cahir had Cystic Fibrosis and was waiting for a double lung transplant. … such a loss to all of his family. This has devastated the CF community. Rest in peace Cahir.”

Cahir’s eulogy was read by Fr Brian Slater, who was due to wed the young man to his beloved Cookstown fiancée, Shannon McGuckin next summer.

Addressing the congregation on Saturday afternoon, Fr Slater said, “On Wednesday, Cahir took his last breath on earth, and his first in paradise, where he was reunited with his granda, John Joe, granny, Marie, and dear friend, Ronan.

“Cahir was a gift to us all: To his family, his fiancée, and his many, many friends.”

“On March 2, 1998,” said Fr Slater during the poignant funeral mass, “Cahir took his first breath in this world, much to the delight of his doting parents, Briege and Kevin.”

Cahir became the beloved younger sibling of his brother Paul and sister Ciara.

“Being the youngest of three children, Cahir instantly became the apple of his parents’ eyes,” said Fr Slater.

“Unfortunately, at a very early age, Cahir was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.”

However, the young man never allowed his illness to define him, and, despite the undeniable difficulties brought about by the chronic lung condition, Cahir grew up to become a keen sportsman, adept with either a football or sliotar in hand, and, no matter his condition, he never liked to let his teammates at Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAC down.

“There were times that he went to great lengths – that you and I cannot understand – in order to play with his team mates, and to be a band of brothers,” said Fr Slater.

Cahir was educated at Donaghmore PS before he went to Donaghmore Convent, where, despite his illness, he excelled in his exams.

“Not only did he obtain good grades, but during his time there he managed to draw the attention of a certain young lady from Cookstown.

“With his cheeky smile, charm, and impeccable good manners, what was not to like, thought Shannon,” said Fr Slater.

On April 18, 2022, the young pair announced their engagement.

“For this happy couple, nothing or nobody was going to deter them from their dreams and aspirations for the future.

“They acquired a house in Stewartstown and were in the throes of planning their wedding day for next June.”

The presiding priest described Cahir as a gift to all those who knew him, especially his family and fiancée, before reminiscing about some important moments of his life, including a day Cahir shared with his family at Croke Park in 2003, when together they witnessed Tyrone’s first ever All-Ireland win.

“Cahir took life by the scruff of the neck and lived in the moment, the here and now, and he enjoyed every single minute of it.”

Following the funeral, Cahir’s brother Paul explained how much it would have meant to Cahir that it was Fr Slater who said his final goodbye.

“As was said during the mass, Cahir was due to marry Shannon in June 2024, for which I would have had the honour of being his best man, and Fr Brian Slater would have officiated.

“That is why we made the decision to ask Fr Slater to do the funeral – because Cahir would have loved that.”

Paul said that, despite being older than Cahir, he always looked up to his younger brother.

“He was such an inspirational figure to us all. He truly was one in a million.”

Concluding, Paul thanked the wider community for their support since Cahir’s passing, and granted a special note of gratitude to all the medical staff that treated Cahir during his 25 years.