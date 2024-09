TRIBUTES have been paid to a Tyrone businessman who raised thousands for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) over the last decade.

Sean Patterson, from Dungannon, passed away last Sunday (August 25) at Craigavon Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 67.

Mr Patterson was the founder of the Dungannon Friends of NICHS and chairman of the Dungannon Classic Car and Vehicle Club. His family also runs Ace Coach Hire in Dungannon.

Over the last decade, Mr Patterson raised thousands of pounds for NICHS by organising the highly successful ‘Hooley at the Lough’, an annual event held in the Ace Coach Hire Yard that showcased some of the biggest names in country music whilst combining Mr Patterson’s passion for vintage cars.

A spokesperson on behalf of NICHS described Mr Patterson as an “incredible ambassador and support of NICHS.”

They said, “He was a pillar of the community and will be remembered fondly and dearly missed by everyone who knew him.”

The Ace Coach Hire team said they are ‘sorely heartbroken’ and ‘totally devastated’, further stating that they have ‘big shoes to fill’.

A spokesperson on behalf of the company commented, “Sean was a mentor, a friend, a rock and a father-like figure to all who came through his gates over the years and he will be sorely missed.

“Ace Coaches will continue to operate in Sean’s memory and we will try our best to make him proud.”

Oliver Conlon, a member of the Dungannon Classic Car Vehicle Club, described Mr Patterson as ‘the kindest soul’ who was “willing to help anyone in anyway despite his own health battles.”

He continued, “I have a strong faith and I have absolutely no doubt that Sean Patterson will be sitting in the best seat in Heaven tonight and giving us all the strength to get through the very difficult days, weeks, months and years head.

“Our show in Europarts Yard last month was a massive success with money raised going to local charities of which we were discussing at our last meeting a few weeks ago.

“Little did we know, or I know, as I ran his Renault 12 into the garage for him that it was the last time I would speak to him.

“Rest in Eternal Peace, Sean.

“We will never forget your kind, loving and generous spirit.”

Mr Patterson’s funeral took place on Wednesday with Requiem Mass at Saint Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, with his internment afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery.