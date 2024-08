JODY O’Neill, a legendary figure in Tyrone GAA history and the first man to captain the Red Hands to an Ulster senior football title has died.

Originally from Coalisland, Mr O’Neill (pictured) passed away on Saturday. He was 87 years old.

Tyrone GAA yesterday (Sunday) described Mr O’Neill as a ‘history-maker’ and someone who had achieved success with “style, class and honour.”

“Jody was a man of honour, decency, class and respect, who played both life and the game as they should be played,” the organisation said.

“Those achievements were central to creating a Tyrone momentum that has never since faltered, a momentum he further accelerated as a founder-member of Club Tyrone.

“Real history-makers are scarce, and those who make it at different times and in different ways are scarcer still. But the most precious of all are those who make it with style, class and honour.

“For those reasons alone, and they sit with many others, Gaelic Tyrone is a poorer and more melancholic place following the death of our true legend, Jody O’Neill.”

Mr O’Neill had worked for decades as a pharmacist in his native town, but it will be as a gaelic footballer that he will be best remembered.

In 1956, the then 19 year-old entered the history books by leading Tyrone to their historic first ever provincial title. The final win against Cavan that year has gone down in folklore as a groundbreaking success which inspired generations of players from the O’Neill County. He was the youngest player ever to receive the Anglo Celt Cup at that time.

He then won a second provincial medal with Tyrone in 1957, and also gained county success with his club, Coalisland Fianna in 1955, and with Ulster in winning five Railway Cup interprovincial titles.

As a manager he guided Tyrone to their first All-Ireland at Junior level in 1968. He then managed the U-21s to the Ulster title in 1972. In 1973, he managed the team which won the Ulster title for just the third time.

Mr O’Neill’s club, Coalisland Fianna, described him as a ‘legend’ both on and off the field.

“Jody will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to know him,” a spokesperson said.

“He was one of the great leaders at club, college, county and provincial level. His immense contribution is forever etched in the annals of the GAA.”

Jody’s remains will leave his home for 11:30am requiem mass on Tuesday 6th August, in the Church of the Holy Family Coalisland, and burial afterwards in St Mary and St Joseph’s cemetery, Brackaville.