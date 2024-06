A RURAL primary school several miles outside Omagh has appealed for generous donations from the local community to help fund a ‘final farewell’ before its closure this summer.

The Education Authority (EA) announced last month that St Eugene’s PS, Tircur, which has stood strong within the community for 65 years, will close at the end of June.

With only 18 pupils attending the school, St Eugene’s had campaigned for integrated status to boost enrolment.

But the EA ultimately decided this would not address sustainability issues.

Although the despair and anger has yet to dissipate, members of the Tircur school community have channeled their efforts into giving their ‘beloved’ St Eugene’s the send-off it deserves.

Principal Margaret Donaghy said, “We, the staff and children at St Eugene’s PS are devastated that our school will close its doors for the last time on June 28.

“The school has a proud history in Tircur/Knockmoyle and has always enjoyed the respect and support of the whole community and I just cannot imagine what life will be like here with no school at its centre.”

The School’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) committee took to social media to appeal for donations toward food, refreshments, music, inflatables, photo booths – even hinting at Taylor Swift!

“After 65 years of nurturing and educating many children in the area, we would love nothing more than to celebrate the school’s contribution to our community with a big shin-dig for all those who can come and celebrate the life and times of St Eugene’s on June 14,” said the PTA committee member.

“We currently only have ten families whose children attend and, with zero budget, it’s down to us as a community to give the school the final farewell it deserves.

“We are looking to fund food, refreshments, music, inflatables for the kids, photo booth and Taylor Swift. Any donation, big or small is greatly appreciated.”

Mrs Donaghy said the event on June 14 would be a proper celebration of the 65-year life of St Eugene’s, describing it as a ‘true community school’.

She added, “We hope past and present pupils, parents, staff, governors and anyone with fond memories and connections with the school will join us for an evening of fun, food, reminiscing and storytelling.”

The event will take place on Friday, June 14 at St Eugene’s PS, Tircur, from 7pm.

To help St Eugene’s bring this ‘big shindig’ to life, you can donate by searching ‘St Eugene’s PS Family’ on Crowdfunder.