Trust cancels services due to strike action by RCN

A NUMBER of non-emergency services provided by the Western Trust will be cancelled as a result of strike action by the Royal College of Nurses tomorrow (Thursday) December 15.

In a statement, the Trust said it had postponed 578 outpatients new, review and urgent appointments at Altnagevlin, Omagh Primary Care and Treatment Centre and the South West Acute Hospital.

In addition, it says that 58 planned inpatient and day procedures have also been cancelled at the hospitals, while 11 Trust-managed GP Practice Treatment rooms will also be closed.

The Trust has also stated that a reduced service is anticipated for Community nursing services including rapid response nursing, district nursing, community respiratory nursing and continence services.

“The Trust is currently in the process of making contact with patients and service users that are directly affected by tomorrow’s industrial action. If you have not been contacted please assume your care will proceed as planned. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said a spokesperson.