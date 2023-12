THE Western Trust is considering cancelling planned surgeries to deal with record numbers of patients in need of hospital admissions.

As of Wednesday, December 13, Altnagelvin’s emergency department housed 112 individuals, with 59 requiring admission for further investigations or treatment. Simultaneously, the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen saw 54 people in its emergency department, with 35 requiring admission. Both hospitals have been operating well above 100 percent of their unscheduled bed capacity.

Dr Brendan Lavery, the Western Trust’s medical director, expressed the severity of the situation, stating, “There are very high numbers of patients waiting in our emergency departments at Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital who are requiring beds for further investigation and treatment. This is putting extreme pressure on the hospital system.”

The winter pressures are exacerbating an already challenging scenario.

The Western Trust has faced increased demand, especially among the frail and elderly population, the prevalence of flu and respiratory conditions, and difficulties in discharging patients after hospital stays.

To manage the crisis, the Western Trust is considering drastic measures, including the cancellation of planned surgeries. Dr Lavery explained, “We are currently considering if we need to step down some services (cancel some planned surgeries) and redirect staff for a period of time, to ensure that we can manage the increasing pressures in a safe manner.”

The strain on the healthcare system has led to delays in providing necessary care, and patients may be discharged without their full package of care being in place.

Dr Lavery urged families to cooperate, saying, “We would ask that families work with us and if their relative is deemed medically fit for discharge to arrange for them to leave hospital as soon as possible to free up beds for those who are acutely unwell and need hospital care.”

For those seeking medical or mental health assistance, Dr Lavery provided guidance: “If you have a medical or mental health emergency, then ring 999 immediately or attend your nearest Emergency Department without delay. For all other urgent matters, please use the Phone First service.”

The Western Trust’s plea for cooperation underscores the critical need for increased resources and contingency plans to alleviate the strain on healthcare systems during peak periods.”