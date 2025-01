POLICE in Cookstown made two arrests after finding a quantity of over £15,000 of drugs in five searches throughout the town yesterday.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit, supported by Tactical Support Group colleagues, seized a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs and an unspecified amount of cash.

Two men were also arrested on drug charges and have been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Monaghan said, “Officers carried out five searches, during which they seized quantities of cash, suspected controlled drugs, and drug-related paraphernalia for further examination.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He was later released on bail as enquiries continue.

“At a separate address, a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possessing criminal property, possessing a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possessing a Class A controlled drug. She was also later released on bail.”

Detective Sergeant Monaghan continued, “These searches have removed approximately £15,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs from the supply chain.

“We are committed to addressing criminality linked to the drug importation, supply, and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction, and drug-related deaths within our communities.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.