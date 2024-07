TWO Omagh community groups are celebrating to the tune of £1,000 after each receiving a grant from Spar NI, as part of a special initiative.

Youth Sport Omagh and Omagh Men’s Shed are two of 20 recipients selected for the ‘Community Cashback Grant initiative’ from more than 900 applications that came from grassroots organisations, registered charities and community groups from across Northern Ireland.

Youth Sport Omagh was established in 1998 with the focus of providing high quality shared sporting spaces and physical activity opportunities to people of all ages, abilities, beliefs and backgrounds in the Omagh and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Youth Sport Omagh will use its grant to enable it to update its facilities to cater for young children and their parents and carers to educate them on the benefits of physical exercise.

Currently Youth Sport Omagh provide free access for pre-school children to use their facilities and it wants to expand this service to all primary school children in Omagh and surrounding rural areas.

Omagh Men’s Shed has proven to be an indispensable asset to the community.

With its focus on camaraderie, skill-sharing and community engagement, this group has fostered a sense of belonging and support among its members, provided a safe space and lifeline during difficult times and provided members with a sense of purpose and companionship, all while contributing to the betterment of the local community.