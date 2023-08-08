Two men arrested following Dungannon assault

POLICE have arrested two men following an investigation into a serious assault in Dungannon in the early hours of Monday, August 7.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said, “A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Advertisement

“A man aged in his late teens was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a serious but stable condition at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Irish Street area of Dungannon at the time and saw anything which might assist us, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 141 of 7/8/23.”