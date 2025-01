POLICE have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery spree in the Mid-Ulster area this morning (January 30).

The robberies took place inside three different commercial premises in the Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said, “Staff were threatened by two masked men – and were ordered to hand over a sum of cash.

“A blue Audi A6 – believed to have been used by the suspects, was stolen from outside an address in Portadown and later found on fire at Drumcree Community Centre.

“Tonight, Mid Ulster detectives conducted a number of searches at properties in the Churchill Park area of Portadown.

“Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with the investigation – an electronic device was also seized for forensic examination.

“They have both been taken to police custody for questioning.

“We would reiterate our appeal that anyone with information or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of what happened is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 201 30/01/25.”

Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org