A MAN has been described as being in a ‘critical condition’ following a collision in Drumnakilly last night.

Emergency services attended the serious road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the Drumnakilly Road, Omagh shortly before 8.40pm yesterday evening (Sunday).

A police spokesperson confirmed that two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

They said, “One of the men, the driver of the van, is currently described as being in a critical condition.

“The road, which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1390 22/12/24.”