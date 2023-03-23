Two men in court accused of starting Cookstown fire

Detectives investigating a report of a fire in an underground carpark in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown on Tuesday (March 20), have charged two men, aged 30 and 35, with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The 30-year-old man is further charged with criminal damage.

Both men are expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 23.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.