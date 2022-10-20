Two months in fire-damaged home ends happily for Omagh woman

OMAGH woman, Jacinta Mullan is finally smiling again after the Housing Executive agreed to carry out repairs to her kitchen roof – two months after a blaze destroyed much of her home.

Although the damage to Jacinta’s kitchen roof was extensive, she remained living in the property awaiting its repair – a wait which ended up being much longer than expected.

A frustrated Jacinta contacted the UH recently to see if we could help.

After putting our questions to the Housing Executive yesterday (Wednesday), they contacted Jacinta and informed her they’d be out to fix her roof.

Expressing her relief that she can now finally put the fire behind her, Jacinta said, “It’s good. After your enquiries they have promised to fix the roof next week.”

The Shandon Park resident was asleep in the early hours of August 27 when a fire spread to her home from an adjoining property.

Thankfully, passers-by raised the alarm, and Jacinta was able to get out of the house.

She remained living in the property under the instruction of the Housing Executive.

However, after two months waiting for the exposed kitchen roof to be repaired, Jacinta spoke of her frustration.

“When I’m cooking I have to watch out, in case stuff falls from the roof.

“I have to keep opening the windows because of the smell… and it’s so damp.

“I don’t think anyone from the Housing Executive would live in such a house.”

A spokesperson from the Housing Executive said there was a delay in repairing the kitchen ceiling due to an ‘access issue’.

They stated, “Following a fire at a neighbouring property, we carried out an inspection at this tenant’s house.

“There was a slight smell relating to the fire but nothing to necessitate removing the tenant.

“A trap door had been left open – this was the main source of the smell and this was closed.

“The existing fire stop between the two properties worked correctly, and only superficial damage was done to the roof.

“The roof repairs were well underway on September 5, with a temporary covering in place over that weekend.

“New underlay and battens were in place and the property was water-tight, with new roof tiles installed before the end of that week.

“There has been a delay in repairing the kitchen ceiling due to an access issue – this will be resolved on Tuesday of next week.

“If the tenant needs any additional support, she can the local Patch Manager who can provide advice and guidance.”