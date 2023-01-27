Two women assaulted in separate incidents at Coalisland wallk

POLICE say they are aware of community concerns after reports circulated on social media claiming that two females had been assaulted in separate incidents on the canal walk in Coalisland.

Local elected representatives have spoken out about violence against women in the wake of the two incidents.

At around 4pm on Thursday, January 19, when one of the women was out for a run, she passed a group of roughly ten young men.

The woman alleged that one of the males started following her, before punching her on the lower back.

‘Shocked’ and fearing an escalation, the woman started to run faster to avoid any further conflict, and managed to flee without any serious injuries.

Reports of a second young woman, who was also verbally and physically harassed on an earlier occasion, were acknowledged by local independent councillor Dan Kerr in a statement condemning such behaviour.

“If this was your sister or girlfriend you would respect them and treat them the way one human being treats another; with kindness and respect,” Cllr Kerr said.

“Such behaviour towards females is unacceptable. Girls out exercising or enjoying the popular pathway deserve to live free from intimidation, and I call on those responsible to stop immediately.”

Responding to the reports, PSNI Inspector Alison Johnston, from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “While we have not received any formal reports at this time, we are aware of community concerns of this nature.

“We would encourage any woman or girl in the area who have experienced this to come forward and make a report so that we can carry out a robust investigation.

“We want all women and girls to have the confidence to report to police. We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously and will pursue those who seek to harass or harm, using every power available to us.

“Phone 101 or 999 in an emergency. We care, we will listen and we will act.”

‘Zero tolerance’

Sinn Fein Mid Ulster MLA, Linda Dillion said there must be a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to such behaviour.

She said, “There is no acceptable level of intimidation, abuse or violence against women and girls.

“We need to ensure that no one intimidates, harasses or abuses anyone on the canal walk.”

The safety of women has been at the forefront of public concern in recent months, following a number of high-profile murders during the last year.

Ashling Murphy – a 23-year-old primary school teacher – was attacked and killed in January last year while jogging along the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore, County Offaly.

More recently, 32-year-old Natalie McNally, who was 15-weeks pregnant, was beaten, strangled and stabbed in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan, a week before Christmas.

A rally is now set to take place in Lurgan Park this Saturday in memory of Natalie and to call for an end to violence against women.

The McNally family have asked those planning to attend to wear something pink or blue, to remember Natalie and her baby boy, Dean.