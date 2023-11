A FORMER commercially harvested bog near Omagh is set to be transformed into a thriving demonstration hub for peatland restoration the first of its kind in the North.

The initiative is being led by nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife and the An Creagán Centre, which will see 30 hectares of severely degraded habitat restored, equivalent to 74 football pitches – to help bring nature back, improve water quality, reduce flood risk, and tackle climate change.

Over the next ten years, Ulster Wildlife will rewet and rejuvenate Haughey’s Bog, which was previously drained and cut for turf, trialling different restoration methods including dams and bunds in strategic areas.

These best practice interventions will help trap water on the bog, allowing peat-forming plants to grow again and wildlife to recover, as well as reducing carbon emissions and moving the site towards carbon storage.

Simon Gray, Head of Peatland Recovery at Ulster Wildlife, said, “Peatlands are Northern Ireland’s greatest natural asset, holding over half of our land-based carbon stores, filtering masses of water and providing a vital haven for iconic wildlife. However, over 80 per-cent of them are in poor condition, with the worst, like Haughey’s Bog – dried out, devoid of life, and leaking tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.

“Restoring peatlands to a healthy condition is one of the most cost-effective nature-based solutions to tackling the nature and climate crises, but it needs to happen on a large scale and at pace.”

Plans are already underway to connect Haughey’s Bog with Black Bog Special Area of Conservation (SAC) – one of the most intact areas of active raised bog in the North, located just 100 metres away. Ulster Wildlife is working with Forest Service Northern Ireland to explore options for converting the conifer plantations, which separate the two sites, back into their natural bog habitat.

John Donaghey, manager of the An Creagán Centre, said the restoration of Haughey’s Bog into a thriving ecosystem will be an important milestone.

“This initiative has great potential to develop an ethos of valuing the fragmented remnants of raised bog and the local heritage in this area while supporting local farmers with advice, training and mentorship in this important habitat restoration work. We look forward to working with Ulster Wildlife, using our facilities and accommodation as a hub for activity and playing our part in helping Haughey’s Bog recover.”