Tyrone families ‘out in the cold’ over energy payments

DESPITE the Energy Support Scheme roll out beginning back in mid-January, there are still struggling families across Tyrone yet to receive the £600 house-warming payment they were promised.

Though it is estimated that around 90 per-cent of those entitled to the grant have received them, some households, languishing in the cost of living crisis, are still waiting on their money.

At a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last week, Omagh councillor, Matthew Bell said that he knows of many constituents who are yet to get a penny from the scheme.

“The Energy Support Scheme seems to have been reasonably well rolled out at this stage, but from talking to my constituents I know that there are still some people who have not received their £600 payment,” said Cllr Bell.

The energy support vouchers in the North have technically expired at the end of March. However, it is still possible for those who have not received or redeemed their voucher to do so by speaking to their supplier.

After doing so, the voucher should be able to be redeemed at any local Post Office until June 30.

However, Cllr Bell noted that some energy providers have been making this a frustrating process for customers, and councillors who have attempted to offer help.

“In my experience, from talking to my constituents, there is one company that is a little bit harder to work with and that is Electric Ireland,” said Cllr Bell, before asking the council to write directly to the energy provider about the matter.

“The whole thing is just getting a bit ridiculous and slow,” he concluded.