PLANS by the Education Minister, Paul Givan, to introduce statutory guidance to help keep the cost of school uniforms down have been welcomed.

The guidance will aim to ensure that all school governing bodies will be required to review their school uniform policy, and ensure costs are manageable for parents/carers.

The consultation seeks views on this approach and on what should be contained within any statutory guidance, particularly around the cost and affordability of school uniforms, the use of branded items and single-supplier arrangements.

Views are also sought on the proposal to introduce cost-control measures, such as a price cap.

Welcoming the plans at a recent monthly meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, independent councillor Dan Kerr explained he knew all too well how difficult it is for struggling families to meet the cost of buying school uniforms.

“I just believe it’s important that the council replies to the Department of Education school uniform policy consultation.

“I think it would be vitally important to reply. We as a local authority [should] feed into the consultation fact-finding exercise, with the cost of school uniforms, PE kits.

“We should be asking for prices to be capped and lowered as much as possible.

“As someone who has been involved in school uniform exchanges at the Coalisland Community Food Bank, I know that this initiative has helped hundreds of families this last few years, particularly families on low income or that type of background.

“Many local schools also run their own school uniform exchanges, which is to be encouraged and welcomed.”

Cllr Dominic Molloy, of Sinn Féin, said he felt very strongly on this issue.

He said, “I second that we put in a response to this. My own party, including the First Minister, has been vocal on this and it has been discussed here in the chamber previously.

“We all know the cost of these branded uniforms. Every item, socks, shorts, PE gear, everything is branded now, so [there is a] cost of doing that at a time when families are really struggling.”