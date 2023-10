TWO of Tyrone’s most successful garage forecourt retailers have been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

McCullagh’s SPAR Classic Service Station in Omagh and Daly’s SPAR Service Station in Dungannon both brought home highly-sought after trophies from the Forecourt Trader Awards which took place in London.

The team at McCullagh’s SPAR Classic Service Station picked up the Best Forecourt in Northern Ireland (over four million litres per annum) award in the regional category for the second year in a row, while Daly’s SPAR Service Station brought home the award for Best Customer Service in the UK.

Terry McCullagh said, “Our site is a ‘one-stop’ shop for those who need food and fuel on the go, and for those who are happy to dwell a little longer and take advantage of our range of everyday essentials, products and services.

“We continue to invest in our store to provide every efficiency possible, from self-checkouts to our extended range of food to go options. We are just thrilled to bring this award home for the second year running.”

Meanwhile, Martin Daly said, “Our team prides itself on providing outstanding customer service to every shopper who comes through our door, not only in how we interact, but the level of services we provide locally.

“We are a family business who have been trading in the area for 75 years, we know our shoppers, we know our neighbours and providing for their needs is what drives us daily.”

The judges applauded McCullagh’s as a “one-stop shop for all customer needs, including a personal touch from the staff”. They also reflected on the store’s recent refurbishment which added additional car parking and retail space.

Judges also commended Daly’s team on their can-do attitude, saying “the staff at Daly’s pride themselves on a ‘nothing’s a bother’ attitude, from the assisted filling of fuel for its customers, to personalised shopping for those with additional needs or particular disabilities.”