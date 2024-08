THE funeral of legendary Tyrone GAA figure Jody O’Neill took place today (Tuesday), following his passing on Saturday at the age of 87.

Hundreds gathered at the Holy Family Church in Coalisland to pay their respects to Mr O’Neill, who captained the Red Hands to their first-ever Ulster senior football title in 1956 and later managed Tyrone to the Ulster Championship in 1973.

The congregation was met with a guard of honour by members of Mr O’Neill’s local club, Coalisland Na Fianna.

Gifts, including the Sam Maguire, the O’Neill Cup, and the Anglo-Celt Cup, were presented to the altar by Mr O’Neill’s loved ones.

During the service, Fr Eugene O’Neill described Mr O’Neill as a man who ‘changed the world’ through ‘tiny acts of good’.

“In Jody’s life, there is so much to be thankful for and so much to be inspired by,” Fr O’Neill said.

“In his time in Coalisland, he became known to everyone in various forms through his work as a pharmacist. He had the eye to see the needs and suffering of others and to try and do something about it. He turned none away whenever they called and drove hope into the most hopeless of situations. When you were with him, you felt like you were the most important person in his life.”

Fr O’Neill also highlighted Jody O’Neill’s passion for sports, including football, golf, and fishing.

“Having been awarded a place in the Tyrone Hall of Fame in 1990, it was the love for the sport and the heart of the man that allowed Jody to achieve such accolades.”

Jody O’Neill’s deep faith was also noted, with Fr O’Neill describing him as ‘an early Mass man’.

“He was there every day, visiting the graves and chatting with anyone who was passing through. His faith wasn’t just a case of going through the motions. He lived it. He made a difference in a quiet way. His was a good life that should not be mourned, but should be honoured.”

Following Mr O’Neill’s passing, Coalisland Na Fianna issued a statement describing him as a ‘legend’ both on and off the field. “Jody will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to know him. He was one of the great leaders at club, college, county, and provincial level. His immense contribution is forever etched in the annals of the GAA.”