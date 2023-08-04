Tyrone instrument makers affected by high import fees

Martin Gallen, a master craftsman who makes Uileann pipes remarked that ever since Brexit he is finding it harder to source the specialist wood he uses to create his sought-after instruments.

Meanwhile, Simon McGavigan, the owner of Caulfield Composite Acoustics who make guitars in Strabane using carbon fibre said that war in Ukraine has meant that costs have massively increased for certain components.

Martin Gallen explained, “Brexit has made it much harder to source specialist and exotic materials. I use very hard wood to make the pipes called African Blackwood and it is becoming harder and harder to get a hold of.”

“I’ve had a number of suppliers refuse to deliver to the North and the price has gotten more expensive due to the amount of paper work suppliers need to do to get their hands on these materials.”

Simon McGavigan added, “When Brexit first happened I had a few handling’s getting chemicals into the country but recently that hasn’t been an issue. However, I also make guitar accessories and I use birch plywood.

“Most of this was processed in Russia and since the Ukraine war it is no longer allowed to be imported. This has meant the price of materials has really risen. At one point the wood went to £125 a sheet. It has now come down to just under £50 but prices are fluctuiating and so is the quality of the wood.”